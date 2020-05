RUB Medics: Art of 'Social Distancing'

RUB Medics send out an urgent reminder to comply with security measures during Corona pandemic by featuring the oil painting 'Social Distancing' of the well-known artist Sarena Rosenfeld, Los Angeles, USA. "The artist was inspired by an x-ray with clear signs of Covid-19 lung disease that she received from her grandson living in New York when the outbreak peaked", Prof. Dr. Arne Jensen of the Campus Clinic Gynecology at the Ruhr-University Bochum explained. "Her poignant message and the bare truth is", he continued, " that you never know whether the angel of death is the person standing right next to you - no matter what politics is telling you". "Ignoring this ongoing menace comes with a high price for society, families, loved ones, and health professionals at the forefront", he concluded," let's save lives - also those of our colleagues - by obeying the rules and keeping social distance!"- Born -1940 in New York. Education: Degree from Otis Art Institute, Los Angeles. Further studies with Joe Magnunai. Sarena Rosenfeld's parents were both Artists. Her paintings contain both fauvism and expressionist elements in a figurative setting. Her works are exhibited internationally, including Europe and Africa.Homart Corp - Meg Ryan, Tishman Corp Dennis Quaid, Pierce Brosnan - 20th Century Fox Studio, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Barbie Benton and George Gradow, Jeff & Luella Kanew - Indaba Films, Inc., Sy Rosen-TV Producer, Ron Bass - Screen Writer, Michael Kohn - Columbia Tri Star Studio, Center For German Expressionist Studies, Tom Whalen-Disney Corp ( https://www.gallery444.com/Sarena_Rosenfeld_biography.htm ).Prof. Dr. med. Arne Jensen, M.D.Ruhr-Universität BochumCampus Klinik GynäkologieUniversitätsstr. 14044799 BochumTel.: +49 234 588 196-0Fax.: +49 234 588 196-19Mail: prof.jensen@gmx.de