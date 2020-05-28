Henderson, NV Author Publishes Book on Politics
May 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe "G.O.A.T.": The "Greatest of all time", a new book by Felix Tiglao, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is an anthology of essays about President Donald Trump.
From the book's introduction: "This book exists because of these amazing wonderful authors whose insights and opinions compel history to preserve their wisdom in book form. They are the stars of this book, each of whom focuses on a unique President and Leader endearing him more to his supporters and perhaps bringing him closer to all other Americans who care."
The "G.O.A.T.": The "Greatest of all time" is a 190-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2015-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
