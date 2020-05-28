Attorney Paetra Brownlee Appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to the Ninth Circuit Court
May 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsOrlando, FL – Accomplished appellate attorney, Paetra Brownlee, of The Brownlee Law Firm, has been appointed to the Ninth Circuit Court effective May 2020.
Paetra has had a distinguished career as an appellate attorney. In 2012, Paetra was appointed to the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) for the Ninth Judicial Circuit by Governor Rick Scott. She was selected to serve as Chair of that commission in 2015, and in 2017, Governor Scott appointed Paetra to the JNC for the Fifth District Court of Appeal.
Paetra received her college degree from Emory University and her law degree from Florida State University College of Law. After law school, Paetra dedicated 100% of her practice to appellate litigation.
Paetra has extensive experience in both civil and criminal appellate law at both the state and federal levels. She has represented clients in district courts of appeal throughout Florida and the Florida Supreme Court, including the First, Second, and Fifth District Courts of Appeal, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and the Eleventh Circuit.
"I am so very proud of Paetra," stated Michael Brownlee, board-certified appellate attorney at The Brownlee Law Firm and Of Counsel at Fisher Rushmer, P.A. "She will be greatly missed at our firm but the Ninth Circuit will be lucky to have her intelligence and diligence."
About The Brownlee Law Firm
The Brownlee Law Firm specializes in both civil and criminal appeals at the state and federal level. Board-certified appellate specialist Michael Brownlee and his legal team offer the experience and track record to successfully guide you through the appellate process.
