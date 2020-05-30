New York, NY Author Publishes Spiritual Book
May 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Forgotten Gift, a new book by Pedro Mouzinho, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Forgotten Gift brings forth the love of life in a total surrender to the love itself. It is an invitation to challenge your relationship with God and reflect on His simple and powerful message His son conveyed.
Pedro Mouzinho has always had the love on Christ, although this has never brought him closer to church. The example of love Christ's journey has given us the stepping stone to live in His too easily forgotten message, "Love one another as I have loved you."
About the Author
Pedro Mouzinho was born in Lisbon in 1962. Son of a military man, he lived in different countries, including Timor, Mozambique, Angola, South Africa, and Spain. He studied at the Military School in Lisbon from 1972 to 1979, where he received his master's degree in business administration. After graduating, he lived in Brazil and the United States.
Eventually, he returned to Lisbon where he was married in 1989 and is now the father of five children. He has worked as an auditor for a multinational corporation and an oil company. Currently, he is part of the banking world handling specialized credit.
Mouzinho leads an active life. In addition to being dedicated to his family and his profession, he is deeply involved in his community. One of his special interests is the art of self defense. He specializes in Krav Maga and has become a Master Instructor of its techniques.
The Forgotten Gift is an 86-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0070-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
