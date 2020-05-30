Bozeman, MT Author Publishes Healthy Eating Book
May 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhy Macrobiotics, a new book by Margaret F. McCoy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Why Macrobiotics presents a diet method like no other. Author Margaret F. McCoy had been interested in natural methods of eating and staying healthy prior to discovering Macrobiotics. Why Macrobiotics adds to the legacy of Michio and Aveline Kushi's contributions to the Natural Food Industry. McCoy advocates for this method of eating in the United States, as the Macrobiotic Way has been taken quite seriously in Europe.
The Macrobiotic diet helped the author lose twenty pounds per month. Once McCoy arrived at her normal weight, she developed an interest in maintaining her health and responding to the natural changes of her body. This book teaches the Macrobiotic lifestyle of rejecting pollutants of any type. It's like being good to oneself and harmonious with others. One is always encouraged to try and try again until desired results are visible. The efforts will pay off in a radiant new body, clarity of mind and peace within.
About the Author
Margaret F. McCoy holds a Masters in Humanities with Certification in Humanistic Psychology as well as a Graduate Certification in Business and Public Administration, and Certification in teaching the Macrobiotic Way. She is the mother of three, grandmother of two, and a friend to many.
Why Macrobiotics is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0076-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us