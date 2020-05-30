Big Timber, MT Author Publishes Heartfelt Poetry
May 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsForever a Soldier, a new book by Jean Hart, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Forever a Soldier is a collection of poetry with lots of works about the U.S. military, honoring Jean Hart's late husband, who served for 21 years. Join her on her journey celebrating two people who shared a lifetime of love and devotion.
About the Author
A native of Fitchburg, MA, Jean Hart has lived in 30 states and currently lives in the small town of Big Timber, MT. She has been there since 1998 and loves it and its people.
Forever a Soldier is a 60-page hardcover with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0793-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
