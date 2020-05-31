There's An App For That Has a Whole New Meaning
May 31, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsHow many times have you heard the expression, "There's an App for that?" And usually it is referring to some type of a downloadable software application that makes your life easier and more efficient.
Well, in this case the "APP" stands for "Author Profile Piece." It is a combination of about you, your book and your philosophy of life.
I have been interviewing people for over 40 years, and I know what questions to ask them to create an outstanding "Author Profile Piece."
Some authors find it difficult to write about themselves.
Let me interview you via e-mail and create a promotional piece that you can post online, use in a newsletter, send in an e-mail blast and also to media outlets.
I am the author of 35 books, including a variety of business, health, education and children's titles, and have worked as a ghostwriter on numerous projects. My byline has appeared in major publications all across the U.S., and I have written articles for over 200 websites. You can view a variety of writing samples at this link: https://www.clippings.me/users/johnriddle
I have learned a great deal about what works…and what doesn't work…in promoting my own 35 titles.
Let me help you and your book get the publicity you deserve
Samples available…and flexible rates.
Please contact John Riddle at ilovetowriteday007@gmail.com for more information.
Contact Information
John Riddle
Mr.
3025630966
