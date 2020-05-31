Affordable-Papers.net Launches New Pricing Policy and Bonus System
May 31, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsAffordable-Papers.net promises to handle any type of academic project for students at various stages of their academic careers. Here, you can find an expert writer or editor and get academic assistance for money. The company assures its clients that it provides unique documents that are always delivered timely. We will give you a closer look at its services, features, guarantees, and prices.
What Does the Company Offer? Affordable-Papers.net manages all types of projects, including any kind of essays, theses papers, dissertations, book or article reviews, research papers, coursework, case studies, application pa-pers, resumes, and much more. Here, you can also get help with homework assignments on differ-ent disciplines, among which Biology, Physics, Maths, Chemistry, Geography, and others. There are three education levels to select from: Undergraduate, Bachelor, and Professional.
The company also helps with business writing, providing such services as sales letters, brochures, business plans, business proposals, press releases, and so on. Aside from writing services, you can get help with editing and proofreading. This is especially helpful for those who have the paper written but need to make sure it is free from typos and other mistakes.
You can choose the deadline for your project's completion from several options available. The most extended deadline is 14 days. Also, your paper can be written urgently in just 3 hours, which will undoubtedly cost more.
Company's Features and Guarantees Affordable-papers has a rich experience in academic writing, and as it's mentioned on
https://www.affordable-papers.net/, it has been working in this field since 2009. It has a high satisfactory and security rate among customers.
The service hires only native-English speaking authors and assures that each of them passes a sophisticated language test to become a part of the team. Here, every client is assured of receiving only original papers that are written according to his or her specific requirements. The company provides its customers with around-the-clock available Support Team. There is a free revision option for those customers who are not completely satisfied with the received draft. The company also assures its clients that if there is a necessity, they can request a refund and get their money back.
Affordablepapers provides anonymous services and has a strict Privacy Policy. This means, every customer's private data remains safe and is not disclosed to third parties.
There also is a client-oriented plagiarism-free guarantee. The company's writers produce their pa-pers from scratch and do not recycle other papers. They have never faced any plagiarism claims.
Pricing Policy
The final price of the project depends on the type of paper, the academic level, word count, and the time frame set for the order. There is a transparent price calculator that allows users to see the price once they choose all these options.
The lowest price starts from $9: Essay, Undergraduate level, 14 days, 1 page. This same paper, written in 3 hours, will cost $33. Obviously, the earlier you order the paper, the lower the price will be.
There is also a loyalty program for regular customers, bonuses, and discounts for larger orders.
Contact Information
Nina Chelou
Affordable Papers
+1 872-225-3015
Contact Us
