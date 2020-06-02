Otherworld Cottage proudly announces Changeling's Return won a 2020 eLit Award suggesting instant gratification is now available for digital download readers.
June 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHarvey Kubernik announced Otherworld Cottage Industries' publication of Travis Edward Pike's "Changeling's Return" in the West Coast periodical "Record Collector News" in November, 2019, but the first review out the gate was in the January 2020 "Midwest Book Review" that reported, "A unique literary and musical experience, the paperback edition of 'Changeling's Return' can be significantly augmented by an accompanying CD of the same title…unreservedly recommended for community and academic library collections."
With as many years in music as in motion picture production, it follows that music magazines would review "Changeling's Return," but Andy Pearson, on fearandLoathingfanzine.com, was able to respond more quickly than the print media, writing "It's a great story and includes a lot of almost-paganistic values relating to man's relationship with nature and the need for a balance to be reached before mankind's greed and supposed 'progress' damages the world beyond repair," and added, "If you can hear the album in conjunction with reading the novel, it certainly adds further depth," and closed, "I'm more than happy to recommend this book."
In February, U.K. magazine "Shindig!" in a four-star review in its collectable 100th issue, reported "Changeling's Return" is "a hotbed of 21st century action, sitting somewhere between David Essex's spoils of rock 'n' roll par excellance 'Stardust,' and the rites, intrigue and horror of 'The Wicker Man'…featuring a handy accompanying soundtrack CD of Pike's music, re-imagined to compliment the updated story."
"Ugly Things" published in the US by Mike Stax in his review for the Spring 2020 issue reported " 'Changeling's Return' is [Pike's] newest gift to the world. A novel that draws on his experiences as a musician and also stirs in elements of fantasy and the supernatural… a compelling story with many surprising turns, and a powerful message about mankind's impact on the environment and the urgency of changing course."
Actor, playwright, and author Terry Hagerty ("Last of the San Patricios") called it "A real page turner, with terrific characters and unexpected plot twists … a must read for fans of music and mysticism…play the CD (bought separately], to amplify the experience."
And now, with the May 2020 eLit Award, the only question left is, "What are you waiting for?" The novel and the album are both available on amazon, or visit otherworldcottage.com where you'll find links to all Pike's albums featured in their entirety on Youtube, and links to the rest of Otherworld's catalogs and websites.
