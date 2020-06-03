Bloomington, IL Author Publishes Workbook for Sixth Graders
June 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Got This, a new book by Linda M. Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I Got This is a sixth grade workbook that includes a glossary from the Accountable Youth Series. It helps introduce students to new people in new surroundings. It does this by providing skill-builder topics that are intended to reveal to them appreciation they might be unaware that others have for them. Also, directions are given for seeking ways to celebrate themselves as well as esteem others. Readers are encouraged to examine facts and evidence in their attempts to focus on the best possible positive outcomes.
About the Author
Linda M. Davis earned a bachelor of science degree in education from Harris Stowe College in St. Louis, Missouri, and a master of education degree from National-Louis University in Evanston, Illinois. She served as a chairperson for St. Louis Accelerated Schools and co-authored Creating a Literacy-Centered Classroom. In 2012 she published Conflict Mediation: Student Appreciation Techniques for Handling Conflict, a workbook/portfolio for students in grades 3 through 5.
I Got This is a 68-page hardcover with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5807-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us