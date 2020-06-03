Crowley, TX Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
June 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMaggie Tells Her Story, a new book by Maggie R. Bass, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this inspirational memoir, Maggie R. Bass shares the story of how she started and grew her ministry. In particular, the book details her relationships with various people – both those whom she was able to help and those who served as inspiration and mentors to her.
About the Author
Pastor Maggie has touched the lives of many people, especially those recovering from addiction. It is her desire that others may come to know the Creator God as she has known him.
Maggie Tells Her Story is a 252-page hardcover with a retail price of $43.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6900-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
