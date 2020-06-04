The Stair Barrier Teams Up with Cardinal Gates to Develop Safest and Most Attractive Gate Solution For Stairs and Doorways

The Stair Barrier announces the launch of a long-awaited Wall to Wall version of its stylish baby and pet gates. Five years in the making, the new gate was developed in partnership with The Stair Barrier's industry friend and Georgia neighbor, Cardinal Gates. Featuring The Stair Barrier's hand-constructed fabric slipcover on the exterior and Cardinal Gates' Stairway Special (Model SS-30) on the interior, The Stair Barrier Wall to Wall Swing Panel Gate is safe for installation at the top and bottom of staircases and between doorways. Safe, attractive, and simple to use, The Stair Barrier's new Wall to Wall baby and pet gate is available in 10 fabric options and retails for $169.99 at BetterOptionsCo.com.Launched in 1993, Cardinal Gates' Stairway Special is constructed with aluminum and features a latch system that allows for one-hand operation and installs at angles up to 30 degrees, allowing the location of a stud when mounting on drywall. These safety features are complemented by The Stair Barrier's signature upholstery grade fabric slipcover, which eliminates children's view of the stairs, and the temptation to climb, and helps the gate blend seamlessly into a home's décor. Designed for maximum safety, the Wall to Wall Single Panel Swing Gate is 29 ½" tall and adjustable from 27″ to 42 ½" wide and is safe for installation at the top and bottom of staircases and in doorways.The safest and most attractive gate solution for installation between two flat surfaces, The Stair Barrier Wall to Wall Single Panel Swing Gate is available in solid and patterned fabrics, including five eco-friendly Crypton® Home Fabrics. Engineered in the US for durability, Crypton® Home Fabrics resist stains, repel water, prevent odors, and inhibit the growth of bacteria without sacrificing aesthetics or breathability. Joining The Stair Barrier's sustainable fabric options from REPREVE®, the new Crypton® fabrics include three solids, Blush, Seaside, and Pebble, and two stripes, Modern Loft-Charcoal/Snow and Modern Loft-Snow/Charcoal.This Wall to Wall Stair Barrier joins the brand's unique Wall to Banister and Banister to Banister reinforced fabric safety gates. Stair Barriers are hand-crafted in Cornelia, Georgia with materials sourced from American manufacturers and rigorously safety tested to ensure they meet the General and Performance Requirements of ASTM F1004, Standard Consumer Safety Specification for Expansion Gates and Expandable Enclosures. For a complete look at The Stair Barrier's unique collection of baby and pet gates, please visit BetterOptionsCo.com.In 2008, Janelle Fitzpatrick needed a way to keep her own dogs and baby off of her home's volute/curved banister stairs and found herself faced with a dilemma: safe or attractive. Not wanting to settle for one or the other, she invented a solution that looked as good as it worked. Janelle launched The Stair Barrier in 2015 with two reinforced fabric stair gates designed specifically for installation on banisters. The gates' unique design, which allows them to be installed on an angle and roll neatly to the side when not in use, and attractive upholstery grade fabric earned the gates rave reviews and repeated requests for a Wall to Wall solution.In the Spring of 2019, Janelle Fitzpatrick, inventor of The Stair Barrier, and Chris Carroll, owner of Paradigm International, joined forces to combine Fitzpatrick's experience in product development, manufacturing, and brand building with Carroll's decades of experience distributing products across the globe. Together they created The Better Options Company. Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, The Better Options Company launched in August 2019 to give consumers a better way to discover unique solutions for home and family and to help small businesses grow.