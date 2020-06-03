Fort Lauderdale, FL Author Publishes Memoir
A successful life requires hard work and sometimes a bit of good luck. Without hard work, very little of use will be achieved. And luck, though usually difficult to identify, should be taken advantage of whenever possible.
Author Herb Rammrath knows this all too well. But even with all of his struggles and downfalls, he managed to live a full and happy life. Join him on his journey.
About the Author
Herb Rammrath currently resides in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
One Good Life is a 140-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0972-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
