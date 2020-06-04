Lute, FL Author Publishes Paranormal Suspense Novel
June 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI am Sara: Book 1: Monsters are Real, a new book by B Jamie Delaney, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The stakes are high. As a young girl runs for her life, the truth will be revealed about the many types of monsters that live in the world-some more unexpected than others. Who can she trust… if anyone?
In I am Sara: Book 1: Monsters are Real, readers will follow young Sara as she enters a flooded forest to rescue a young puppy, and ends up battling a 750 pound predatory monster in a fight to the death.
About the Author
B Jamie Delaney grew up on a small Midwestern farm. He has lived in six different countries and thirteen states. He has three college degrees. Today, Delaney is retired. He is a dog-lover, tree-hugger, husband, father, grandfather, and a golfer, who greatly enjoys writing.
I am Sara: Book 1: Monsters are Real is a 284-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2473-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
