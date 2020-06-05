Bear, DE Author Publishes Short Story Collection
June 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhose Better Life, a new book by Charlie Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Whose Better Life is a series of short stories about life that involve the history and plight of a people, self-improvement, true crime, politics, economics, spirituality, and religion.
Having to experience life in these environments fueled author Charlie Williams' need to send a message that would translate into self-motivation, awareness, and change. This is his intent, but simply emphasizing Whose Better Life.
About the Author
Charlie Williams is retired and lives in a quiet community in Delaware. Married with seven adult children, he also has over two dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loves to travel, experience new cultures, and meeting new people.
Charlie also loves the sports of boxing and horseracing and especially enjoys handicapping assessing advantages that can predict the results of a sporting event. He also loves a good book on his down time.
Whose Better Life is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0511-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
