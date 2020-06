Bear, DE Author Publishes Short Story Collection

Whose Better Life, a new book by Charlie Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Whose Better Life is a series of short stories about life that involve the history and plight of a people, self-improvement, true crime, politics, economics, spirituality, and religion.Having to experience life in these environments fueled author Charlie Williams' need to send a message that would translate into self-motivation, awareness, and change. This is his intent, but simply emphasizing Whose Better Life.About the AuthorCharlie Williams is retired and lives in a quiet community in Delaware. Married with seven adult children, he also has over two dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loves to travel, experience new cultures, and meeting new people.Charlie also loves the sports of boxing and horseracing and especially enjoys handicapping assessing advantages that can predict the results of a sporting event. He also loves a good book on his down time.Whose Better Life is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0511-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com