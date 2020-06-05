Laszeray Technology, LLC to Manufacture Ventilators for STARK Industries, LLC Awarded NASA JPL - VITAL Ventilator Manufacturing License to Combat the Global COVID-19 Crisis

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio, USA – June 5, 2020 — STARK Industries, LLC has been awarded a manufacturing license for the NASA JPL – VITAL Ventilator, designed to help meet the domestic and global demand for ventilators during the COVID-19 global crisis.Ohio-based Laszeray Technology, LLC is partnering with STARK Industries, LLC and their collaborative network to rapidly manufacture the NASA JPL – VITAL Ventilator design to the US and global market, focusing on improving COVID-19 patient outcomes and saving lives.The VITAL ventilator's purpose is designed for more acutely ill patients. Functionally this unit will meet the demands of those who require aggressive ventilatory support in a multitude of clinical states, which may include hypercapnia, low compliance, high resistance, and hypoxia."The VITAL Ventilator engineered by NASA JPL exemplifies a dynamic system scalable for significant production to support supply shortages with a cost-effective solution" Ty Shirley – President & COO, stated. "This ventilator system is EUA FDA Cleared with the design specific intent to be built with readily available components outside the current medical device supply chain mitigating risk of component shortages and further relieves any additional strain to the existing supply chain of currently manufactured ventilators."Headquartered in North Royalton, OH, USA, Laszeray Technology, LLC is an industry leader in the design to manufacture process. Focused on the core competencies of VA / VE Assembly, Tooling, Injection Molding and CNC Machining of critical components supporting multiple diverse markets with complex solutions.