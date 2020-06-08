Living Portugal Property Unveils Its Revamped Website

June 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News
Comporta, Portugal – Living Portugal Property has launched a redesign of its real estate website, www.livingportugalproperty.com. The new site features a cleaner, more contemporary design and has been enhanced to provide a more engaging user experience.

"Our goal with the site redesign is to help people from all over the world easily find luxury properties and get essential information about buying property in Portugal and selling property in Portugal," said Ronald Wayne, CEO of Living Portugal Property. "Life happens online today, and we know how important it is for our clients to quickly and easily get the information they need," he added.

Features of the new website include:

  • Property listings by city and property type
  • Information for buyers, including how to buy property in Portugal and how international buyers can avoid common buying mistakes
  • Information for sellers, including how to sell property in Portugal and advertise real estate for sale
  • Q&A page with answers to common questions about buying and selling real estate in Portugal, how to choose the right property, and more
  • Residence and tax information, including information about Portugal's Golden Visa program and its Non-Habitual tax regime
  • Blog with posts in English, French, German, Dutch, Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian

    • "Our real estate agents in Portugal are excited about the new and improved website," said Wayne. "It's a gateway to more information about properties for sale in some of the most desirable areas of Portugal, including Comporta, Melides, and the Alentejo region," he added.

    For more information, visit www.livingportugalproperty.com.


    About Living Property Portugal
    Living Portugal Property is a real estate agency specializing in residential and commercial real estate in Comporta, Melides, Lisbon, and the Alentejo region of Portugal. Our Portugal luxury real estate agents understand the Portuguese real estate market inside and out. We provide concierge-level service to our clients, and we help connect buyers with qualified attorneys, lenders, and currency specialists.

    Visit https://www.livingportugalproperty.com to learn more about us and to view our current listings, or call + 351 92 777 1776.

    Share Article