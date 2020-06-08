Living Portugal Property Unveils Its Revamped Website
June 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsComporta, Portugal – Living Portugal Property has launched a redesign of its real estate website, www.livingportugalproperty.com. The new site features a cleaner, more contemporary design and has been enhanced to provide a more engaging user experience.
"Our goal with the site redesign is to help people from all over the world easily find luxury properties and get essential information about buying property in Portugal and selling property in Portugal," said Ronald Wayne, CEO of Living Portugal Property. "Life happens online today, and we know how important it is for our clients to quickly and easily get the information they need," he added.
Features of the new website include:
"Our real estate agents in Portugal are excited about the new and improved website," said Wayne. "It's a gateway to more information about properties for sale in some of the most desirable areas of Portugal, including Comporta, Melides, and the Alentejo region," he added.
About Living Property Portugal
Living Portugal Property is a real estate agency specializing in residential and commercial real estate in Comporta, Melides, Lisbon, and the Alentejo region of Portugal. Our Portugal luxury real estate agents understand the Portuguese real estate market inside and out. We provide concierge-level service to our clients, and we help connect buyers with qualified attorneys, lenders, and currency specialists.
Visit https://www.livingportugalproperty.com to learn more about us and to view our current listings, or call + 351 92 777 1776.
