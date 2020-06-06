Rock Springs, WY Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
June 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Campus: Book One of the Establishment Chronicles, a new book by Sam Blaine, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Campus: Book One of the Establishment Chronicles is a fast-paced, sci-fi commentary on the way young people are changing the world. In it, the main characters-who so far have been taught not to question the way things work-break free of long-held traditions to try and create a better life for themselves. Along the way, they encounter many obstacles, but ultimately stepping out of their comfort zones leads them to a greater understanding of the world around them-and themselves.
About the Author
Sam Blaine has always loved to write. A native of small-town Wyoming, she grew up reading, creating stories and dreaming of publishing her own work someday. She credits much of her success to the support of her family, and believes that anything is possible if you put your heart, soul, time and effort into it.
The Campus: Book One of the Establishment Chronicles is a 160-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0993-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
