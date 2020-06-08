Network Control Announces Wireless Telecom Services Program for Cost Management Due to Covid-19 Disruption
June 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsNetwork Control, a pioneer and leader in the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) industry today announced an expansion of its Wireless Expense Management offerings. This expanded program is specifically designed to help organizations control and reduce costs during disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, workforce disruption, and ongoing employee decentralization.
Available immediately as part of the company's Wireless Expense Management solutions, this program is focused on helping companies understand, manage and optimize their newly (or unexpectedly) distributed wireless communications environments. The Network Control Wireless program uniquely identifies key areas that may need attention, change, or expansion to support the new business environment such as:
Importantly, Network Control is not an Agent or Carrier Broker and is not compensated by vendors. Therefore the company is 100% objective and can provide its services under a contingency gain share or fixed project fee model, whichever is preferred by the customer.
"The Covid-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented disruption to business, and companies in all markets are seeking to gain control of their communications expenses in an ever changing environment as quickly as possible—without disrupting business," said Mark Hearn, president and CEO of Network Control. "Our new wireless program does just that while offering a granular and comprehensive way to build what has become, for most companies, an unexpectedly distributed and complicated communications environment. Especially when it comes to wireless devices it's very easy for expenses to get out of control quickly. Network Control sorts this out in an economical and ongoing manner."
About Network Control
For 22 years Network Control has been a recognized leader for its US-based managed services that enable businesses to reduce and better control their voice, data, conferencing and wireless costs while improving their overall communications infrastructure. Companies have seen a six-month payback and typical ROI of 250-400% under the Network Control business model. The company has also pioneered Global TEM, a next generation services model that reflects the increased complexities of communications and its merger into the broader corporate IT infrastructure for companies with international footprints. More information can be found at www.network-control.com
Contact Information
Tara Harn
Network Control
+1 319-483-1123
Contact Us
