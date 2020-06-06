Fort Lauderdale, FL Author Publishes Children's Book!
June 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWalking a Day in Gammi's Shoes, a new book by Marjorie K. Middleton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A child holds a special bond with grandparents. There is no other kind of bond like it! Walking a Day in Gammi's Shoes is an example of that extra special love and respect that is often shared between a grandmother and her grandkids. This short story is also a great introduction to reading for young children.
About the Author
Marjorie K. Middleton was born in Nassau, Bahamas. She attended Broward Community College in Hollywood, Florida studying Marketing and Journalism. She has been married to Byron Middleton for 35 years and they have a combined six children and now 11 grandchildren. Marjorie's hobbies include reading, writing, cooking, crafting, helping others and spending as much time as possible enjoying her grandkids.
Walking a Day in Gammi's Shoes is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9614-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
