Columbus, Ohio Author Writes Children's Book
June 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMr. and Mrs. Bluebird Find a Home, a new book by Sue MacIvor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This delightful tale was inspired by a true story. MacIvor and her husband were sitting outside on their deck when a male bluebird found the birdhouse in their backyard. He did call for the female bluebird; she came to his call. The sparrows did attack the bluebirds. The bluebirds won and did build their nest in the birdhouse.
About the Author
Sue MacIvor was born and raised in central Ohio in the rural community of Marysville. It was there she developed her love of nature. She has always been interested in communicating that love of nature to children; hence this little book.
She is a retired practical nurse currently living in Columbus, Ohio, with her husband of forty years. She enjoys her children and grandchildren and is blessed to have them living close by.
Her enjoyments beyond her family include cooking, baking, and reading Amish fiction. Her favorite time is in the evening on her back deck watching the many birds in their activities.
Mr. and Mrs. Bluebird Find a Home is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0069-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
