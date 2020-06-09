Marksville, LA Author Publishes Book on Cajun-French Heritage
June 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDown on the Bayou, a new book by Morgan Mitchel Lally, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Morgan Mitchel Lally, a native of Louisiana, desired to share her state's Cajun-French heritage and wildlife in her book, Down on the Bayou. She hopes she can be a part of preserving Louisiana's rich culture while educating all with colors in French.
About the Author
Morgan Mitchel Lally was born and raised in the heart of Louisiana, in the small town of Marksville. She is a University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduate with a bachelor's degree in science and minor in psychology. Her career over the last fifteen years has been in the medical field, assisting clinicians and patients in recovery and the healing process throughout life. Morgan is a single mother of three beautiful, loving, and active boys who keep her very busy. She is also active in her community, with ties to the Avoyelles Art & Music Festival (AAMF), Avoyelles Art Council, Avoyelles Wildlife Federation, and the ULL Alumni Association.
Down on the Bayou is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8259-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
