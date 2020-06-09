Lancaster, PA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
June 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Trials of Uwe, a new book by Steven L. Masia, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Trials of Uwe is about a wizard who has been trained since birth to take his role. Even with all his preparation, he finds himself lacking. Unlike other coming-of-age stories, this tale teaches us that no matter how well prepared you are, the challenges of life can overwhelm you. Only by sharing your skills with others can you overcome such situations. Emotional loss can cloud our judgment and can result in conceit. The Trials of Uwe reflects on loss and redemption, how friendships can be formed with your enemies, universal issues relating to life and death, ego, murder, slavery, lies and deception. We are reminded that with the help of friends and teamwork, all obstacles can be overcome.
About the Author
Steven L. Masia, a research scientist, with a B.S. in Ceramic Engineering, a B.A. in Mathematics from Alfred University, and a Master's in Material Science from M.I.T. He has worked in the paper and consruction industries for the last 32 years. He also has several published patents and several awards from InnoCentive. Steven lives in Amish Country in Pennsylvania with his beautiful handicapped wife, who has had numerous strokes and whose left side is mostly paralyzed. He also lives with his angelic daughter, who at 29 years old has taken the job of caring for her mother on a daily basis.
Visit the author's website at https://trialsofuwe.com.
The Trials of Uwe is a 424-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6168-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
