Douglasville, GA Author Publishes Book of Affirmations

21 Days of Be-osophy, a new book by Kiko Lee Harden, has recently been released on Amazon.com.In this insightful book of affirmations, the reader is invited to take 21 days to reflect, to gain perspective, and to be transformed by the wisdom contained in its pages. Each affirmation is designed to move the imagination from impossible to possible, from can't to can, from rejection to acceptance and proposes that being who you are is enough.As you flip through the pages you are encouraged to celebrate your potential, celebrate your individuality, and celebrate who you are called to be.About the Author:Kiko Lee Harden is an entrepreneur, an accountant, and a philanthropist dedicated to inspiring people to pursue what and who they are called to BE.She has a Master's Degree in Divinity from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia and a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California.Kiko established a tax preparation business, K Lee Enterprises, LLC, and is the founder and CEO of BE BY INTENT, LLC, an inspirational life brand.21 Days of Be-osophy is available on Amazon.com ($14.99 paperback) and Blurb.com ($24.99 hardcover).