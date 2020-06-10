Hertz Furniture Lead Designer Marianne Box Wins National Design Contest - 2nd Year In A Row
June 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Education NewsHertz Furniture, the premier education and workplace furniture dealer, is proud to share that our lead designer Marianne Box is the winner of the 2020 Office Inspirations Award Contest - Educational Category.
Marianne joined Hertz Furniture in 2017 as an NCIDQ certified interior designer. She now has 20 noteworthy years of experience in K-12, higher ed, workspace, and hospitality design. She specializes in space planning, color & material palettes, furniture selection, drafting plans in CAD, and producing beautiful 3D renderings.
Workspaces are created to motivate & inspire! 2020 asked designers from across North America to submit their most brilliant designs using 2020 Visual Impression. Marianne stepped up to the plate and entered several beautiful renderings of colorful learning spaces that encourage collaboration and creativity.
Dave Forrest, 2020 design expert, says this about Marianne's winning design, "From the gears on the carpet and worktables, Marianne pays attention to all the details. The classroom creates a cohesive learning environment."
Marianne shares, "It's always exciting when hard work is recognized, but I enjoy being able to communicate through drawings, sketches and renderings. Often the renderings are more effective and efficient than a written document. An image can resonate in your memory far longer than a conversation or text. For me, being able to bring a 2D floor plan to life is exciting because that's when a project really starts to take on its own identity and comes to life."
At Hertz Furniture we're excited for Marianne and look forward to more great things from her.
About Hertz Furniture: Hertz Furniture is the furniture dealer of choice for education, business, government, and religious institutions nationwide, providing quality furniture and superior customer service for more than 50 years. Lifetime warranties, complimentary interior design & project management, fast quotes, and quick-ship products are just a few of the ways that Hertz Furniture provides added value to its customers.
For additional information on Hertz Furniture and its extensive line of products and services, please visit HertzFurniture.com or speak to a furniture specialist at 800-526-4677.
Contact Information
Hertz Furniture
Hertz Furniture
1-800-526-4677, ext. 1111
Contact Us
Hertz Furniture
Hertz Furniture
1-800-526-4677, ext. 1111
Contact Us