Wilkesboro, NC Author Publishes Spiritual Book
June 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Wisdom Game: God vs. Satan, a new book by Paul W. Ludington, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Wisdom Game: God vs. Satan explores how God, our Creator, interacts daily with His archenemy, Satan. It aims to guide souls toward Jesus Christ and encourage everyone to study scripture and science.
About the Author
Paul W. Ludington was born in Battle Creek, Michigan. He graduated from Wheaton College (IL) with a BA in Economics. After serving in the military, Paul received two Master's degrees from Michigan State University. He received a MA in Economics and a MS in Statistics. For 20 years Paul worked for the U.S. Census Bureau, before retiring due to health reasons. All his life he battled both mental and physical diseases, and is now considered 100% disabled by the VA. He has a mental illness called schizoaffective disorder/bipolar. He is legally blind and uses a walker. Paul gave his life to Jesus Christ in 1977on a pew in the chapel of a VA mental hospital. For years Paul felt called by God to write this book, but was challenged because of his eyesight and other difficulties. He has three grown children, four step-children, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He lives in Wilkesboro, North Carolina with his wife, Nina ("Mike") Ludington. Paul is an inspiration to those who know him. It is Paul's prayer that this book will be a blessing to his readers.
The Wisdom Game: God vs. Satan is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0798-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
