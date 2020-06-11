APBOE Launches A Roadmap For Buyers On How To Acquire Wealth Management Practices
June 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsWAYZATA, MN. – SkyView Partners, a correspondent lender dedicated exclusively to supporting the growth of independent and registered investment advisors, has launched a new tool for financial advisors looking to enter the bubbling M&A market that has not lost any steam despite recent events. In a market that has a plethora of buyers and not nearly as many sellers, SkyView seeks to provide prospective buyers with a competitive "edge" to close acquisitions.
"There's no shortage of financial advisors who want to acquire practices to grow their firm, but when it comes down to the actual steps they need to take to find and win a deal, some lack a defined game plan for how to execute," stated Katie Bruner, Managing Partner at SkyView. "Marketing yourself to potential sellers; knowing what, when and how to engage sellers; in addition to securing bank financing, differentiates an advisor who is serious about acquiring."
Hence the reason SkyView decided to launch their latest tool, "Find Your Opportunity. Prepare. Prospect. Purchase." through their digital marketplace, the Advisory Practice Board of Exchange (www.APBOE.com). The step-by-step guide to prospecting sellers, identifying a deal, and going through the financing process is outlined in an 8-week plan and includes working directly with the APBOE Consulting Team at no-cost. The plan is designed specifically for advisors who want clear and concise implementable, actionable steps.
A key part of the APBOE Action Plan is preparing for the bank financing process in the early stages, which makes the M&A process more seamless and efficient. Advisors utilize the PurchasingPower™ platform on APBOE to determine their creditworthiness and readiness to acquire practices, and APBOE's Buyer Representatives consult with advisors throughout the process with a high-touch, personal level of customer service.
Advisors can inquire about the new tool by calling APBOE at (800) 263-4908.
About SkyView Partners
SkyView Partners is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based correspondent lender dedicated exclusively to supporting the entrepreneurship of independent and registered investment advisors. SkyView offers sellers services to arrive at attractive transaction structures and sale valuations. After deal consummation, SkyView utilizes its national network of progressive, well-capitalized lenders to provide financial advisors with increased choice, flexibility, efficiency, and competitive rates, terms and conditions for borrowers. Via two integrated digital marketplaces – APBOE and The Lender Marketplace – SkyView connects buyers and sellers from across the United States and provides access to a broad network of lenders in an efficient turnkey experience to search, select, and finance advisory practice M&A. For more information, visit www.SKYVIEW.com and www.APBOE.com.
Contact Information
Macy Mayfield
SkyView Partners
(323) 538-1116
