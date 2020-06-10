Kentucky-Based Dermatology Practice, Louisville Dermatology Institute, Announces Fourth Location Opening June 2020 in Mount Washington, Kentucky
June 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsLouisville, KY. June 10, 2020 - When Dr. William Smith decided to practice dermatology, he did so because it is a field that requires compassion and integrity. With 20 years of experience in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology, Dr. Smith has spent his entire career ensuring that his patients receive the best skincare available. Starting with a dermatology practice in Madisonville, Kentucky, Dr. Smith expanded into Louisville, Kentucky, in 2018 when he opened Louisville Dermatology Institute in Norton Commons, followed by Shelbyville Dermatology in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Most recently Dr. Smith is excited to announce the opening of his fourth location, Mt. Washington Dermatology located in Mount Washington, Kentucky.
Dr. Smith has decades of experience providing people across Kentucky with top-notch medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatological services. Explaining his interest in expanding, Dr. Smith states: "I get tremendous satisfaction bringing a range of dermatology services to Kentucky communities that do not always have easy access to physicians who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of skin conditions. My work is very rewarding and I am grateful for the opportunity to help keep my patients healthy."
Dr. Smith's newest office in Mount Washington, Kentucky, will serve children, teens, and adults throughout Bullitt and southern Jefferson County seeking high-quality dermatological care. Mt. Washington Dermatology is currently scheduling new patient appointments and most types of medical insurance are accepted.
Anyone in Louisville, Shelbyville, Madisonville, Mount Washington, and surrounding areas can seek the following services at one of Dr. Smith's Dermatology offices:
Medical Dermatology
Dr. Smith and his experienced team approach every dermatology case with professionalism and integrity to provide the correct diagnosis and best treatment available for the issue at hand. Whether a patient is suffering from acne, eczema, psoriasis, moles, aging skin, or skin cancer, Dr. Smith and his staff are prepared to approach the condition from a variety of angles and to work with the patient to determine the best possible treatment plan. The conditions that can be treated by dermatologists are numerous and patients can learn more about these here.
Surgical Dermatology
In addition to medical dermatology services, Dr. Smith also offers surgical dermatology services at his offices in Louisville, Madisonville, Mt. Washington, and Shelbyville, Kentucky. Whether a patient is interested in having a benign cyst excised or a pesky mole removed, cryotherapy for pre-cancerous skin lesions or outpatient surgical treatment for skin cancer, Dr. Smith and his experienced team can help. If you are looking for a trusted, local dermatologist who offers a wide array of surgical services, learn more here on the Louisville Dermatology Institute's website.
Cosmetic Dermatology
While the primary services provided at the Louisville Dermatology Institute are medical and surgical, they also offer cosmetic services. Dr. Scott Rapp is a plastic surgeon who is affiliated with our practice to provide those looking to enhance their appearance the highest level of professional care. When not providing Louisville Dermatology Institute with his services, Dr. Rapp serves as an attending pediatric plastic surgeon at Norton-Kosair Children's Hospital and as a staff member at the Louisville Surgery Center. Those interested in learning more about the cosmetic dermatology services offered at Louisville Dermatology Institute can do so by calling 502-384-8876.
With four practice locations offering dermatology services, Dr. Willian Smith is able to provide compassionate and comprehensive dermatological care to patients across the state of Kentucky. Dr. Smith has a deep Kentucky connection, having graduated with honors from Murray State University and the University of Louisville School of Medicine. As he has expanded his practice's reach across the state, Dr. Smith has also expanded his team, which now includes Ms. Kathy Vincent, APRN, Ms. Amy Hirby, APRN, and Ms. Maria Cunningham, PA. Together, Dr. Smith and his team are dedicated to providing the best medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services in the region.
Dr. Smith's new office location in Mount Washington is located at 211 High Point Court, Suite #600, Mount Washington, KY 40047. The office officially opened Monday, June 8, and is currently scheduling appointments. An appointment at the Mount Washington location can be made through the Contact Us Page of the Louisville Dermatology Institute website, or by calling 502-904-9119.
Making an appointment is easy and preparing for your office visit is even easier. The staff asks that you arrive 15 minutes early to your appointment in order to fill out the appropriate paperwork, wear comfortable clothing and shoes, and bring the following with you:
All four of Dr. Smith's offices have a singular goal in mind: to serve all of our patients with compassion and exceptional dermatology services. All of our offices accept a wide variety of insurance plans as well. You can learn more about the major insurance carriers that are accepted here.
Dr. William Smith and the staff at Louisville Dermatology Institute are excited for the opening of the new Mount Washington location and hope that by serving the Mount Washington area, they are able to provide top-of-the-line dermatological medical services to every member of the community in need. For more information about the three other locations currently open and in operation, visit the Louisville Dermatology Institute website or call 502-384-8876 today.
About Mt. Washington Dermatology
Mt. Washington Dermatology is a comprehensive dermatology practice owned and operated by Dr. William Smith in order to serve the needs of people in Mt. Washington, Kentucky, Bullitt County, and southern Jefferson County. Dr. Smith is a board-certified dermatologist with decades of experience treating patients of all ages at his offices in Madisonville, KY, Louisville, KY and Shelbyville, KY.
With the goal of providing the highest level of medical dermatological services, Dr. Smith and his team offer Kentuckians a wide variety of affordable treatments for most common skin conditions and skin cancer. Learn more about Dr. Smith's dermatology practices, including Mt. Washington Dermatology, on his website: https://www.louisvilledermatologyinstitute.com/ or by calling 502-384-8876.
Contact Information
