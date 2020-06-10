Lubec, ME Author Publishes Romance Novel
This is a romantic novel about going dancing in New York City in 1988 and 1989. It describes the places and the atmosphere, of a special time and place. Whether you read it as a historical novel about New York and its pop culture of the time, or read it as a love story, it will bring you back to another world.
About the Author
Dori Newman is the Proprietor of Dreamer House Publishing, which she created in 2008 in order to produce Growing Up Lucky, a book about her husband, Gene Haley, during his boyhood by the beach in Margate, New Jersey.
Dori married Gene in 1996 and they were together in Virginia, in Ogunquit, Maine, in Margate, and in Boston until Gene died in March of 2016. Years before marrying Gene, Dori lived in New York City. To overcome bereavement, Dori tucked the many happy Haley years into the emotional storage and dug back deep to recall the atmosphere of New York in 1988-89 for a novel. Dori has degrees from Boston University and New York University. She also studied photography in the 1990's at the New England School of Photography (NESOP) in Boston, and at the Corcoran School of Art in Washington DC. Dori is the daughter of a stage director turned entrepreneur father, and an artist mother.
Dori Newman now lives in Lubec, Maine.
Once Upon a Time Off Broadway is a 476-page hardcover with a retail price of $34.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6200-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
