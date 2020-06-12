Saint Cloud, MN Veteran & Author Publishes Memoir
June 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Yellow Footprints, a new book by Abraham Lee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There are not many people in this world who are familiar with the life of being in a war. Abraham Lee brings that life to you through his words. Through Lee's story, the audience will experience the stress and effects of combat. This includes PTSD and shows how the Veteran Affairs has handled cases involving the military people.
About the Author
Abraham Lee is currently still fighting for Veteran's benefits and compensation due to injuries sustained while in combat. Lee is a retired Marine corps combat veteran.
The Yellow Footprints is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0309-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
