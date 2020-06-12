Reynolds Advisory Partners advises ScanData Systems on its sale to Transplace
June 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsLOS ANGELES, California, June 12, 2020 — Reynolds Advisory Partners, LLC ("RAP") advised ScanData Systems, Inc. on its sale to Transplace, including sourcing Transplace as the buyer, as part of an M&A sale process.
ScanData is a recognized leader in Multicarrier Parcel Transportation Management Systems (PTMS) software. ScanData's PTMS is designed to be integrated into automated and high-volume supply chain environments with complex optimization requirements, offering single-site to enterprise-wide solutions for shipping, labeling, and manifesting. ScanData is based in Austin, Texas and was a portfolio company of Craftsman Capital, a private equity firm based in Dallas, Texas.
Transplace is a technology and services company that hosts a proprietary logistics platform and provides engineering and execution services for global shippers. Transplace is headquartered in Frisco, Texas (in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area) and is a portfolio company of TPG Capital, a private equity and venture capital firm based in Fort Worth, Texas.
Transplace publicly announced the transaction on June 2, 2020. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Brian MacLeod, Managing Director at RAP, stated: "We are pleased to have assisted ScanData in achieving a successful result from this M&A process. The combination of ScanData and Transplace is a great fit, allowing ScanData's best-in-class PTMS capabilities to be integrated into Transplace's industry-leading Transportation Management System (TMS) and broader logistics platform.
About Reynolds Advisory Partners, LLC
Reynolds Advisory Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank with a focus on the "middle market". RAP provides a full suite of financial advisory services for mid-size and growing companies, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and the issuance of debt and equity capital. RAP's professionals also have extensive experience in advising Independent/Special Committees of both public and private companies, of all sizes, in facing complex issues, including evaluating related party transactions.
For more information, visit http://www.reynoldsap.com.
Reynolds Advisory Partners, LLC - Investment Banking Contacts:
Brian MacLeod, Managing Director: bmacleod@reynoldsap.com. 310-318-9674
Source: Reynolds Advisory Partners, LLC
Contact Information
Brian MacLeod
Reynolds Advisory Partners LLC
310-318-9674
Contact Us
Brian MacLeod
Reynolds Advisory Partners LLC
310-318-9674
Contact Us