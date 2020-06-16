Springfield, LA Author Publishes Historical Fiction
June 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSilent Talk, a new book by Edwin Faust Davidson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Edwin Faust Davidson was born on April 8, 1932 in a small town named Bogalusa. He lived there until he completed ninth grade when he and his parents moved 75 miles away to a small farm and cattle ranch where he has lived since. He married a beautiful girl named Velma Barton on April 11, 1951. They were both teachers for 30 years and have a son, Ken, a granddaughter, Yvette Hill, and a great granddaughter, Sophie Hill.
Silent Talk is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0342-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us