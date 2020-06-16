Charlotte, NC Author Publishes Spiritual Novel
June 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Promise, a new book by Pennie McNair, has been released by RoseDog Books.
As part of a trilogy, The Promise picks up where The Rock ends. Anna Mathis and Ronald Griggs are ready to make an exciting step in their relationship and enter themselves into holy matrimony, when a person from Anna's past comes back for revenge.
The Promise is a thriller, yet God's presence and protection is constant in Anna's times of turmoil. See how fervent prayer among believers prevails, and the shocking end to Anna's nightmare brings closure. Readers will love the encouragement of the couple's pastor as the entire congregation rings in the New Year and Anna and Ronald's special day is at hand
About the Author
Pennie McNair is a native of Georgia. She is currently studying toward receiving her doctoral degree in ministry from More Than Conquerors College in North Carolina. Ms. McNair is actively involved with the help's ministry within the local church. Her first book, Born Again to Win, was released in 2005. Since then she has published four other books. Her goal as a writer is to encourage readers and to confirm God's love which is shown through love and forgiveness. There is no condemnations them who are in Christ Jesus, who live and walk not after the dictates of the flesh, but after the dictates of the Spirit of God.
The Promise is a 500-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0319-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
