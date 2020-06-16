Crawfordsville, IN Authors Publish Novel
June 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Coffee Clutch, a new book by James Wills and Patricia Wills, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Coffee Clutch introduces us to three southern blue-haired ladies who enjoy meeting for coffee and scones each morning at Margaret's house. One morning there is a knock at the door. After opening it, Margaret is shocked to see a man fall through the door, dead. This starts a crazy and wild adventure for the ladies. Who was this man, and why did he show up in the middle of coffee time?
These mid-seventy-year-young ladies, who would have never dreamed of something this exciting, have the experience of a lifetime. Read this exciting murder mystery, The Coffee Clutch, to experience it for yourself.
About the Authors
James Wills is a trained chef with a degree in Restaurant Management, who also has several certifications and a huge list of hobbies, such as sewing, fashion design, stained glass, spinning, weaving, woodworking, candle making, soap making, ceramics, and more.
Patricia Wills is a retired RN, and her last post was Director of Nurses. She too has hobbies, such as crosswords, Sudoku, crochet, quilting, weaving, and reading. She currently is three-quarters done with Book 2 in this series.
The Coffee Clutch is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2287-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
