Council Bluffs, IA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHeather Boots, a new book by John Heithoff, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Share the adventures of two little sisters who frolic in Mommy's closet. Heather tosses shoes and shouts in glee while Heidi jumps and laughs and dodges flying shoes. They each try on a pair and shuffle deep into the closet where Heather discovers a special pair of Mommy's boots. As Heather pulls them on with Heidi's help, the excited girls call for Mommy to come see. After helping Heather to her feet, and with Mommy laughing to tears, Heidi dances and hollers and hoots for her sister, "Heather Boots".
Young girls will be inspired to playact beyond their years, to achieve beyond their reach, and to have fun helping one another with both!
About the Author
John Heithoff was born in Omaha, Nebraska, and raised in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where he currently lives in happy semi-retirement. John is a graduate of Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, where he received his BS in Psychology. He then obtained his Juris Doctor from Creighton University School of Law in Omaha, Nebraska.
After waiting patiently for years through his daughter's long IVF journey, John's favorite thing to do is "Papa Day" with two precious little girls!
Heather Boots is a 18-page boardbook with a retail price of $11.99. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8287-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
