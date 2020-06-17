Port Jefferson Station, NY Author Writes Children's Religious Book!
June 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLet's Meet Baby JESUS, a new book by Michele Darlhing, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Let's Meet Baby Jesus is an edited version of Michele Darlhing's book "A Heart for Jesus"… intimate basics. It has been written especially for toddlers. "Permit little children, and forbid them not, to come to Me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven." Matthew 19:14 (KJVER)
Prepare a child the opportunity to be acquainted with Jesus. Allow them the privilege to develop a personal relationship with Him while they are still young. With the awareness of Jesus at a young age they will be blessed from the start. It is at this time to instill these perspectives while a child's heart is impressionable and most receptive.
Point your kids in the right direction-when they are old they won't be lost.
Proverbs 22:6(MSG)
Let's Meet Baby JESUS is a 44-page hardcover with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0542-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
