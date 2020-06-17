Eure, North Carolina Author Publishes Non-Fiction Novel
June 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Hut, a new book by Constance A. Newsome, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Hut is a powerful, moving tale of finding oneself after heartbreak and loss. Told with as much humor as wisdom, The Hut is the story of a strong woman discovering friendship and her sexual identity while dealing with the consequences of homelessness in New York City. At its heart, The Hut is a beautiful metamorphosis that is as entertaining as it is enlightening.
About the Author
Constance A. Newsome is a graduate of the Eli Whitney Vocational High School in Brooklyn, New York. She is a United States Army Veteran and a Cancer. A lover of the arts, Constance combines her imagination with what she observes in life in the creation of her literary work.
The Hut is a 140-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8767-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
