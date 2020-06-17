Covina, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSpace Monkeys, a new book by Maria Rios, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The space monkeys are lost in space! When they run into the space walruses on the Planet Sesurlaw, they are invited by the King to explore the planet. The walruses even have a fancy party in their honor.
Meeting such wonderful new friends, the space monkeys have to decide: will they travel across the galaxy back to Earth or will they stay on Sesurlaw with their new friends?
About the Author
Maria Rios was born and raised in southern California. While studying to earn her master's degree in Language Arts, she is a part-time caregiver and full-time writer. She has been writing since she was five years old, when she started writing haiku poetry. She also enjoys writing music, painting, and photography. She is a single mother of Jacob, Samantha, and Joey.
Space Monkeys is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-4280-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
