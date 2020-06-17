Morgan, PA Author Publishes Photography Book
June 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBorn a Country Queen, a new book by Denise J. Leigh 1990 PA State Fair Queen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Denise J. Leigh
1990 PA Fair Queen
"Even a retired crown shines!"
About the Author
Denise J. Leigh was born in rural Pennsylvania and raised on a dairy farm. Throughout her lifetime, she lived on various farms that contributed to the development of her strong work ethic and ability to sparkle through trying times. This is a story that she wants to share with you. She is passionate about educating and empowering young women to know themselves as they prepare for the world. This passion encouraged her to capture beautiful moments of young girls of the heartland as they cultivate inner sparkle and grow into strong country women.
Born a Country Queen is a 34-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0521-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
