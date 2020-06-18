Delray Beach, FL Author Publishes Memoir
June 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Summers in the Catskills, a new book by Benjamin Graber, MD, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Growing up, Benjamin Graber had a lot of summers spent in the Catskill Mountains. With a collection of short stories from his childhood, Graber takes us on many adventures that will surely leave you laughing.
About the Author
Benjamin Graber, MD grew up in Bronx, New York. He received his degree from Texas Tech University. He's been married to his sweetheart Sandy for fifty years. He has three daughters and five grandchildren. He has lived and practiced medicine in Florida for 40 years. Today, Graber practices medicine part-time and writes political and human interest stories.
My Summers in the Catskills is a 196-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0782-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
