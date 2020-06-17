Wine Access named "Top Online Wine Retailer" of 2020 by Wine Enthusiast
June 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsWine Access, the online wine retailer focused on connecting consumers to the world's most inspired wines, has been named one of the top five online retailers in Wine Enthusiast's "America's 50 Best Wine Retailers." The accolade comes less than two years after the onset of a new executive team, including CEO Joe Fisch, CXO AJ Resnick, COO Andrew Walleck, and Head of Wine Vanessa Conlin, MW.
The team has amassed one of the most credentialed teams of wine experts in the United States, including a Master Sommelier, a Master of Wine and an international wine judge. Wine Access offers a highly curated selection of exciting and unique wines from around the world through daily email offerings, a robust online retail store and wine club. Offerings range from under-the-radar selections to some of the most iconic and collectible limited-production wines in the world. All wines are sourced directly from the producer with perfect provenance, and satisfaction is guaranteed.
The accolade says: "Highly discriminating somms selecting small-production wines at an astonishing range of prices is a new niche and this seller has it covered. Shoppers can feel confident that, no matter their budget, they're receiving good wines that might otherwise be hard to get their hands on."
Since its founding in 1996, Wine Access has built its reputation as an online retailer due to its ability to capture the personal side of wine through authentic and captivating stories. Recently, Wine Access began offering new ways for consumers to connect with wine through audio and visual content. In 2020, Wine Access launched a Facebook group, "The Wine Access Experience," where Head of Wine Vanessa Conlin and members of the wine team host live streaming interviews with winemakers. In July, Wine Access will introduce a podcast hosted by Amanda McCrossin, sommelier and former wine director of Press Napa Valley.
"While we spend a lot of time creating immersive online experiences, first and foremost we are a wine retailer, and it is an honor to be recognized as one of the top five online retailers by Wine Enthusiast," says Wine Access CEO Joe Fisch.
About Wine Access
Wine Access is a leading online wine retailer focused on creating an immersive experience, empowering consumers to experience the under-the-radar winemakers and iconic producers who define the art of wine. Founded in 1996, Wine Access was the internet's original unified wine portal which made it easy for consumers to shop for wines online and deliver them to their doorsteps nationwide. In 2004, it became the first national retailer to issue daily email offers, presenting long-form stories which brought to life the producer, region and vineyards of each bottle. Today, Wine Access also offers a wine club, a robust online retail outlet, exclusive private-label offerings, regional events throughout the country, as well a comprehensive wine content platform spanning social media, video and podcasting.
Wine Access operates under the leadership of one of the most credentialed teams of wine experts in the United States. Every wine offered is meticulously vetted by the entire team, sourced directly from the producer and delivered on time in perfect provenance. Wines are offered with original tasting notes, pairing recommendations and stories which capture the authentic personality, passion and philosophy of the producer.
Contact Information
Sam Dependahl
Jarvis Communications
3103136374
Contact Us
Sam Dependahl
Jarvis Communications
3103136374
Contact Us