Ontario County, New York Author Publishes Memoir
June 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAn Immigrant's Son, a new book by Ralph Calabrese, has been released by RoseDog Books.
An Immigrant's Son tells the story of an immigrant who taught his son about pride and patriotism. The son, due to the examples set by the father, fostered a love for God and country. The father was very proud when his sons entered the military. He told them, "This is your country. If you don't love it and fight for it, do not expect anyone else to."
An Immigrant's Son is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0443-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
