Albuquerque, NM Author Publishes Children's Book
June 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBox of Memories, a new book by Paulette Atencio, Storyteller, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the dumps and abandoned houses of northern New Mexico, two girls search for treasure, chasing childhood fairy tales and family myths and the secrets beneath the surface of their small town. When their grandfather's house is carefully demolished one August afternoon, the old doors and wood salvaged for a new building, the girls discover a priceless treasure. Young Paulette pries loose floorboards to reveal a small box. A memory box. Their grandfather's lost secrets. A brief and beautiful memoir, Box of Memories shares the story of the box's discovery and some of the secrets that lay hidden for decades beneath its lid.
About the Author
Paulette Atencio, Storyteller, was born and raised in Penasco, a small community in New Mexico. She is the youngest of ten children. She is the author of two bilingual books, Cuentos from My Childhood and Cuentos from Long Ago. She has been a professional storyteller for twenty-seven years, a keynote speaker, and a workshop provider, for which she has traveled the United States and abroad. She has also worked as an ESL teacher for Catholic Charities, and won the Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts in 2003. Her children are Maria Elena and Miguel. She lives in Albuquerque with her husband, Orlando.
Box of Memories is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9269-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
