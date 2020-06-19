Latch Expands Channel with Spartan Net as Designated Channel Partner
June 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsEAST LANSING, June 19, 2020 - Spartan Net, a leading fiber internet and technology service provider in the Great Lakes region, and Latch, maker of the first integrated access system for multifamily apartments, announce the expansion of Latch's sales and service channel with Spartan Net becoming a designated Channel Partner.
The first to bring 1Gbps internet to the apartment in Michigan and the first in the U.S. to bring 10Gbps internet to the apartment in student housing. Today, Spartan Net serves 139 communities totaling over 10,000 residents with a wide range of technologies and services, including advanced systems for access control. With a commitment to innovation and taking 'One Step Further' in serving property managers and residents alike, Spartan Net is thrilled to include Latch as a partner with the same pioneering mindset and laser focus on advancing the connected living experience.
"We are proud to go to market with a leader like Spartan Net. By elevating our partnership, we are able to offer the modern building experience throughout the Great Lakes region and beyond. We identified that our shared values mean a collective focus on the best user experience – we know that Latch customers are in good hands with Spartan Net," said Jamie Petraglia, general manager for Latch's Central Region.
"Our partnership with Latch demonstrates Spartan Net's commitment to advancing our services and growing our portfolio of multifamily and student housing communities that are forward thinking in the solutions and amenities that are offered to their residents. 'One Step Further' is more than our tagline. It's the way we operate, the way we live each day, and the way we serve our clients. Latch's commitment to Spartan Net and this partnership is a strong reflection of that," said Richard Laing, president of Spartan Net.
Combining Latch's solutions with Spartan Net's services further establish Spartan Net as an esteemed technology design and build firm that continues to push the envelope for property developers wanting to differentiate in a competitive market.
"We've always been about much more than access control at Latch and Spartan Net is clearly about the holistic experience – electronic security, access management, home automation and services," Petraglia added.
"It has become increasingly evident that technology in all its forms that was once a desired amenity is now an amenity of need. We are grateful to have a partnership with Latch that will help our clients further elevate and differentiate their properties," Laing stated.
About Spartan Net
Spartan Net, founded in 2001, is the largest residential fiber internet service provider in the state of Michigan servicing over 70 communities with Gigabit fiber internet. Today, Spartan Net provides a full portfolio of technologies and technology services for multifamily and student housing developments. Spartan Net's turnkey solutions assist in solving the often-challenging problem of keeping communities on the cutting edge whilst delivering amazing customer service and support to residents, owners and managers. Spartan Net services consist of structured wiring consulting, door entry and access control, engineered Wi-Fi, security, voice and television services, and various internet of Things solutions for the communities. To see what other services and support Spartan Net provides, visit: https://www.spartan-net.com/
About Latch
Latch makes multifamily buildings better places to live-integrating hardware, software, and services to provide residents and property managers with greater flexibility, convenience and security. Founded by a group of former Apple employees, the company brought its first products to market in 2016-and today, 1 in 10 new apartments in the U.S. are being built with their devices. With Latch, residents can use a smartphone, keycard, or code to unlock their door, and share temporary access with visitors and service providers. For property managers, a single web-based platform makes it easy to let the right people in, handle lockouts and oversee staff from anywhere. Latch also partners with service providers including UPS and Walmart's Jet.com to facilitate in-lobby unattended package deliveries in cities across the country.
