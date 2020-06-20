Colorado Springs, CO Author Publishes Romantic Adventure Novel
June 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLong Climb Up to Find Home: A Novel, a new book by Karl Hering, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Long Climb Up to Find Home is a romantic adventure of survival and murder. As a long-distance runner and mountain hiker for most of his adult life, Wade thinks he is prepared for just about anything–until he makes a startling discovery high atop a mountain on a search-and-rescue mission. The challenges do not end with the mission, however, as he must now navigate new territory with a woman who is on a mission of her own. Through it all, the reader will witness that adversity can be conquered and can even lead to a more satisfying life.
About the Author
Karl Hering was born in the Harz Mountain region of Germany and his family immigrated to the United States in 1949. Hering worked as a systems engineer for most of his career and has written for trade journals and industry but now enjoys writing fiction. His stories and characters often originate from his diverse background, which has included building custom homes and developing and launching satellites. Hering has an autobiography nearing publication and has four more books near completion. Hering still enjoys running, often choosing scenic areas for his adventures.
Long Climb Up to Find Home: A Novel is a 258-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6471-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
