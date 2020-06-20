Akron, OH Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
June 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCaffé de Zun, a new book by Damon Valentine, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In order to fulfill a dying Irishman's wish, Chief John of the Dakota Sioux undertakes the difficult task of sending his and his neighboring tribes' excess corn to the starving people in Ireland during the Potato Famine of the 1800s. Will he overcome the impossible odds, and win the respect of a nation?
About the Author
Damon Valentine was born in Canton, Ohio, and is of Irish-Italian descent. Raised in the small town of Minerva, Native American heritage was a large part of his community's history, and he is often disillusioned by the incorrect notion that the American Indians were fools. So, to counter this misconception, Valentine is passionate about showing the Native Americans as the truly were and are-a proud and fierce, but kind race, who, like many others, were taken advantage of by the white man. Valentine has spent much of his life travelling, through both North and South America and Europe and has seen this time and again. He has many stories to tell.
Caffé de Zun is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 . The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6938-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
