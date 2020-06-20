Richmond, VA Author Publishes Children's Book!
June 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Butterfly Hunt, a new book by Lisa Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"This beautifully illustrated story of a grandmother's outing with her grandchildren guides the reader on a journey of discovery. The gentle conversation between generations leads to the knowledge that change is magical in nature as well as within each of us as human beings."
-Joyce Pitts
Elementary School Educator
Henrico country, Virginia
About the Author
The Hunt for Butterflies is a book about fun, being outside, observing, learning and sharing of ideas between a grandmother and her grandchildren. The characters explore the life cycle of butterflies as they experience laughing and pretending. It is a gentle conversation filled with imagination, joy and love.
The Butterfly Hunt is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6923-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
