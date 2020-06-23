Auburn, WA Author Publishes Memoir
June 23, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMemoir of a Gambian Child, a new book by Sirimang Danjo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Growing up in Gambia, Sirimang Danjo's family suffered from poverty. Sharing his adolescent years with his readers, Danjo proves that poverty is not a crime and one can learn from it and build success. With struggles such has money for lunch and a uniform for school, Danjo's story is inspiring and shows how much hard work pays off.
About the Author
Sirimang Danjo is part of an organization that has projects to build a hospital in one of the most populated areas where health services are very poor. Currently, they are building a maternity ward with the help of the notary clubs in Portland, Oregon. In his leisure time, Danjo enjoys going to the gym and playing basketball.
Memoir of a Gambian Child is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0236-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
