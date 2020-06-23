Deerfield Beach, FL Author Publishes Novel
June 23, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAn Angry Bird on Monday, a new book by Wilfredo Alvelo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An Angry Bird on Monday seeks to advocate for the poor and homeless in the US. There are close to 650 thousand homeless people in this country, while it is not as large of an issue in Canada and Mexico. More than forty percent of the US population lives paycheck to paycheck and yet this is the richest nation in the world. More than a million people in US are living without running water and still we talk about violation of human rights in other parts of the world. This is a fictional account of one, just one, homeless person.
About the Author
Wilfredo Alvelo completed his professional education in New York City at Brooklyn College, City College of the City University of New York, and the Teachers College, Columbia University. He worked as a public School teacher for thirty-two years. In 1990, Fredo completed his doctoral dissertation, ran the New York City marathon (finished in 3 hrs, 50 mins), and published his first little book of poetry. Since retirement in 2005, Alvelo has dedicated his time to oil painting and writing.
An Angry Bird on Monday is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0857-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
