The world's first smart auto-navigation & fastest charging car mount

CNA is a start-up company based in New York that conducts research and has developed a variety of lifestyle products with wireless charging and NFC technology since April, 2019. Replacing existing framed wireless chargers, they released the newest state-of-the-art model, XCAN. XCAN is a smart, fast-charging wireless car mount that relies on state-of-the-art NFC technology.NFC exchanges wireless data and is widespread in our lives. By adopting this technology, XCAN automatically opens the app that you registered by simply placing your smartphone on the device. It allows you to start necessary apps like navigation or music at a faster speed while allowing you to drive safely.In the case of NFC and wireless charging interference, it normally happens due to sharing the same induced current.However, with our patented technology we have solved this problem, enabling you to utilize these two functions simultaneously without any problem.Unlike other products which are designed with infrared (IR) sensors, CNA used a FOD (Fiber Optic) sensor that only recognizes digital signals and doesn't respond to your hands or other foreign objects. This makes for a much safer and enjoyable driving experience.CNA has never stopped working on technological development but has also given attention to even the smallest details, such as the disturbing noise from a generating motor.XCAN consists of a stepper motor which helps to reduce generated sound by 80% compared to other mechanical mounts. Through this, you can expect to enjoy a quiet and private place inside your car.The CNA development team said, "We realized that it is inevitable to use both charging cables and navigation at the same time. However drivers get stressed out due to messy cables and the complicated process when starting navigation. With our longstanding experiences and expertise, we have produced this product so that everyone can enjoy more convenient and safe driving."XCAN, the world's first smart auto-navigation and fast-charging wireless mount will be launching on Kickstarter, the world's largest crowdfunding platform.